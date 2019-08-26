STONECREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- A DeKalb County family feels lucky to have survived a drive-by shooting that left their condo riddled with bullets.
The shooting happened at about 1:40 a.m. Monday on Fairington Ridge Circle in Stonecrest. The family members said they believe the gunmen targeted the wrong apartment and that the bullets were intended for someone else.
“I’ve never been one to be scared of the dark, but I’m scared of the dark now because I don’t know what’s lurking in the dark anymore,” said one of the family members, who asked CBS46 not to reveal her identity.
She said she and her husband and son were asleep when they awoke to the sound of gunfire.
“I’m on the bed. I’m feeling shrapnel, I guess, and pieces of the wall pitching against me,” the woman said. “I just told myself, “Well, this is it. You’re going to get shot,’” she told CBS46 reporter Trason Bragg.
After several minutes, the bullets finally stopped. Bullet holes were everywhere – on the walls, ceiling, couch, and even the family’s clothes. No one was injured.
Some of those bullets missed the family members by just inches.
Police told the family it’s possible some of the bullets could have come from an AK-47-style weapon. Police found two other types of bullets on the scene as well.
“I feel it’s divine intervention that we’re alive,” the woman said.
DeKalb County police are now investigating.
