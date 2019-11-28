DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was petrifying moments inside a Lithonia home as bullets flew through Sharon Grimes’ kitchen.
She her husband and 12-year-old grandson were upstairs when someone sprayed her home with bullets Tuesday. She believes there were about a dozen holes throughout her home, one of them going through the wall and cracking her bathroom mirror. Grimes said another went through the back glass door, narrowly missing her father who was in the living room.
The family told CBS46, after the shooting they called 911, but police didn’t show up for hours.
“They told us was that we had seven police officers on duty when had 45 calls on standby,” said Cornelius Grimes.
A DeKalb County spokesperson says the call was classified as priority 3 because no one was hurt, and once the call was dispatched, officers arrived in less than 15 minutes.
The Grimes family still doesn’t know who shot up their home or why.
In the meantime, DeKalb County police said they’d like a chance to investigate a possible delay.
