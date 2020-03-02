COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An early morning dog walk nearly cost CBS46's Carolyn Ryan her life.
"About 3 o'clock this morning I was going out to walk my dog," said Carolyn. "To go to work the morning shift. I open my door and there was a guy at the bottom of my stairs and started firing a gun at me," said Carolyn. "He shot four or five times and thank God he didn't hit me," she added.
Bullets missed Carolyn by inches.
Police told Carolyn that the large Jeep in her driveway and the hunting license plate on the car made it very attractive to car thieves. They also told her that veteran license plates are attractive to car thieves as they believe veteran vehicles are more likely to have guns in them.
It was a team of thieves that struck the townhouse community in Smyrna.
Carolyn said police told her a lot of car thieves will work in teams, a look out, a driver and the one checking the car.
People in the area on social media said these dangerous crimes are far too common. Carolyn's neighbor calling out their Home Owner's Association for not doing their job.
"We have in our funds enough money to have cameras installed, to have officers patrolling, also a gate, so I'm going to call them to accountability," said the neighbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.