NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville head of the NAACP said a police officer who responded to his home after a bullseye-like target appeared in his front yard dismissed his concerns.
Nashville NAACP President Keith Caldwell said in a Facebook post that he found the “bullseye” target on an easel-like holder on his front yard on Saturday night. After Caldwell called the city's non-emergency police number to file a report, he said the responding officer who arrived at his home was “flippant” about the matter.
After Caldwell told the officer that he was concerned the target was a threat to him and his family, Caldwell said the officer responded by saying that he thought the target “was pretty cool.” “I know that it’s an act of intimidation,” Caldwell told The Tennessean.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.