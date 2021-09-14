ATLANTA (CBS46) — Three popular fast food restaurant chains are offering fans job opportunities across their 137 locations in Georgia. Burger King, Popeyes and Pizza Hut will be hosting job fairs from 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in hopes of filling up 825 available positions in North and Central Georgia.
Hiring managers will be on-site to meet with job seekers and to conduct interviews. No appointment is necessary, and qualified applicants may be hired on the spot.
Parent company, GPS Hospitality, is looking to fill an array of positions including onboarding new managers, crew members and delivery drivers. The hiring effort is part of a greater initiative by GPS to hire 3,500 managers and crew members across 13 states.
For those looking for their first job or an entry-level position, GPS is offering hiring incentives like ‘work today, get paid tomorrow’ program via the Instant Pay app, flexible hours, growth opportunities and even accrued paid vacation for team members who complete one year of employment.
Management level employees will also be eligible to receive performance-driven monetary bonuses, awards within GPS and other benefits.
For applicants who prefer to meet in a virtual setting, interviews may be conducted via video chat or phone by texting ‘GPS’ to 37872 or clicking here.
For more information on participating locations and open positions, or to apply online, click here.
