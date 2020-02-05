DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two weeks ago Emily Schwab said she and her roommates had one of those days you hope will never become your reality.
“It was really weird, it was like the island in our kitchen was moved in the doorway, there are logs on the floor and a knife,” Schwab said.
That’s when they realized they’re home had been burglarized. The thief got away with laptops, jewelry, televisions and stereo systems. Later that evening things became even more strange.
“It was actually really crazy. My roommate got an email from the person that robbed us asking for a ransom for her laptop back. How much? He said make me an offer,” Schwab explained.
Believe it or not Schwab told CBS46 the email address even had the crook's first and last name.
“Obviously these aren’t the smartest robbers in town,” Schwab explained.
With that info the women were able to discover the bad guy lived two blocks from their home. The next day they found their laptops for sale online. They gave Atlanta Police all the information and requested an officer escort them for the buy back. APD declined.
“It was definitely frustrating,” said Schwab.
CBS46 called and sent emails to APD demanding answers. A representative said in part, “Regarding setting up a meeting between the victim and a suspect, that isn’t something we would typically do due to concerns for the safety of the victim.” They also assured us they were doing everything they could to solve the case.
On Wednesday, February 5, they made an arrest in the case. In fact, 29-year-old Kelsey Allen is behind bars at the DeKalb County Jail for theft by receiving.
The stolen items have not been recovered.
