SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s an attempted jewelry heist straight out of a movie and it was all caught on surveillance video.
Sandy Springs police say a suspect literally cut his way into LeeBrant Jewelry and Watches from the vacant space next door. It all happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“They knew exactly where the alarm was and pulled it out,” Joe explained. “There are other ways to make a living. There are other ways to develop a skill,” he added.
Joe’s a small business owner in the same strip mall as LeeBrant Jewelry and Watches. His business is also located next to a vacant space.
Watching the surveillance video, it may seem as though you’re watching your favorite scene from Ocean’s 11, but it's a real-life criminal going to great lengths to nab jewelry.
But before he could get his hands on anything bright and shiny, police showed up sending the hooded demolition man running out the back door.
“It’s not necessarily the items that are taken it’s the damage that he’s done to the facility that ends up costing far more than the things that can be replaced," Joe told CBS46 News. “It’s something to worry about but the frustration for me is just the cost and impact of a business owner,” Joe explained.
Joe said until the Ocean’s 11 reject is caught he’ll continue to monitor his security cameras and make sure all security protocols are followed.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts to report what they know to the Atlanta Crime Stoppers Line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
