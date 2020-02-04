ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into a pharmacy in southeast Atlanta early Tuesday morning.
Officers were dispatched around 6:58 a.m. after reports of a burglary at the Trinity Health Mart Pharmacy on the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr.
During non-operation hours, the suspect had entered the pharmacy through a vacant unit that was connected to the business, according to investigators.
Police told CBS46 that the owner is en route to estimate the damage and stolen items.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is an on-going investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.