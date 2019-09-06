GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a span of several months, two men allegedly robbed several gas stations across Gwinnett and DeKalb County.
Police believe the two men are linked to multiple gas station burglaries.
According to investigators, the two suspects allegedly burglarized an Exxon Mobile in Lawrenceville, Marathon in Lilburn, Global Printing in Norcross, Positive Impact in Duluth, Shell in Lilburn, Citgo in Norcross, Fast Mart in Snellville, and Chevron in Tucker.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
