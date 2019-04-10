BUCKHEAD, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis’ Buckhead home was burglarized while he was away for team's first road trip of the season.
Atlanta Police said burglars entered the home on March 29th and stole $20,000 along with multiple guns.
A resident of the quiet Buckhead neighborhood said the community is changing as break-ins and car thefts have become more common in the area.
“Things have changed in Buckhead. The crime has gotten worse,” explained the woman who did not want to be identified.
“They just broke in the front door,” she said.
Police say the stolen cash was taken from a safe as well as an AR-15 rifle, four 9 mm hand guns, a watch and the 5-foot safe itself. The burglary happened just before 11 pm.
“I said that’s it we have to get a new system in here, so we did. So it’s been very freighting.”
The woman is one of several neighbors who had a security system installed days after the burglary. She explained two other nearby homes were burglarized the same night. She added this quiet community is looking to make some changes of their own.
“We are looking at different options to take care of the subdivision,” the woman told CBS46 News.
Atlanta Police have yet to release descriptions of the suspects involved in the burglaries, however, the investigation is on-going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.