Douglasville police are still looking for thieves who ran a U-haul truck into a sporting goods store, taking dozens of guns.
According to police, the suspects broke into Gable Sporting Goods in Fairburn Road around 1:30 a.m. and stole weapons. Store owners are still conducting an inventory to know how many were taken.
Police say the suspects used a second vehicle. Surveillance video shows it looks like an unmarked box truck.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Douglasville Police Department.
