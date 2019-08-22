DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- DeKalb County police are searching for a burglary crew who have been terrorizing businesses in Lithonia.
In two days the crew hit four businesses, according to police. Six seconds is all these criminals need to make their way inside.
“They are using a pry bar to gain entry,” Detective Patrick Rumsey of the DeKalb County Police said.
Once inside it’s a mad dash for whatever they can get their hands on.
“At least two of the locations they have either taken or emptied the cash drawer from the register,” Rumsey explained.
Police say these quick-moving bad guys burglarized four Lithonia businesses in a two-day span -- three of those on the same morning.
“They seem to be essentially looking for soft targets,” he added. “They seem to be working in a silver four-door old model Toyota Camry.”
Police are now hoping the crew looks familiar to the public, and that they will be identified, and taken off the streets before striking again.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 770-724-7890.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.