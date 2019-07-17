DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thieves in East Atlanta have been caught on camera violently hammering at a ring doorbell, and busting it off.
Trying in vein to cover their tracks.
Video from the doorbell is stored in a cloud system not on the device.
“(They) Came in through the back door and ransacked the house," said single mother Dawn Alvan who's lived at her house for six years. "As they were coming out the front one of them noticed there was a RING and so he went back into the house and got my hammer.”
Alvan was completely shocked at what she saw recorded from her doorbell and left her shaken.
She said she was very thankful she wasn’t home.
“Then for me to not know who my kid is because someone bashed my head in with a hammer that they found.”
For the pair caught on camera, this wasn’t their last house in the area.
“These guys have been seen in different houses as well,” said Alvan.
Police say they hit several houses in a short period of time in the East Atlanta neighborhood.
Reports show theft was the most reported crime last month for East Atlanta.
Alvan said that people can’t be too careful no matter what neighborhood you live in.
“I’m hoping to get my dog back, I am going to put another RING on my backdoor. I’ve changed a couple of the security functions in my home as well.”
She said she had been fearing the thieves would return.
DeKalb Police arrested Jeremy Brown and charged him with three counts of burglary --one of them Alvan's house --one count of convicted felon with a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.
Police are still searching for his accomplice.
