PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Deputies are hoping the public can help identify a man connected to an alleged burglary on Ginnity Drive.
According to deputies, a female homeowner caught the man in the middel of burglarizing home before he fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a white male. between his late 30s to early 40s, and has brown hair including a mustache. The homeowner said the man reeked of cigarettes and body odor and appeared to be dirty.
Anyone who may recognize him for the sketch is asked to contact the Paulding Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3015.
