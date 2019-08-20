GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Gwinnett County Police are looking for four men accused of stealing mail and cookies out of an apartment complex leasing office.
Surveillance video shows the four suspects entering a leasing office at the Park at Sweetwater apartment complex in unincorporated Duluth during the early morning hours of August 9.
Police say the only items the suspects made off with were a couple of packages of mail and cookies.
Gwinnett Police released this description of the suspects:
- Suspect #1: Hispanic male, 5-09, 150 lbs., black Nike sneakers
- Suspect #2: Hispanic male, 5-08, 165 lbs., multicolored Nike shoes
- Suspect #3: Hispanic male, 5-08, 180 lbs., mustache, dirty shorts, white sneakers
- Suspect #4: Hispanic male, 6-01, 170 lbs., curly hair, white long-sleeve shirt, white shoes
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police.
