ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating men who they say burglarized a business on two occasions.
According to a police report, the first burglary occurred on March 17. Officers responded to Zocalo Mexican Restaurant and Cantina located on 10th Street in northeast Atlanta.
The owner told officers surveillance video captured the alleged thieves on camera stealing alcohol valued at close to $400.
Weeks later, on April 2, officers responded to the same location for a break-in call and the owner told officers two men were seen on surveillance camera stealing two flat-screen televisions valued at $5,000, the police report stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
