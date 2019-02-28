Lithonia, GA (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what happened after finding a burned body at an athletic complex in DeKalb County.
The body was found around 7:30 a.m. outside of a dumpster at the Southeast Athletic Complex on Hillvale Road in Lithonia.
Homicide detectives are on scene investigating.
Not many details are known about the situation but CBS46's Ashley Thompson says the park entrance is blocked off and it will be closed for the remainder of the day.
@cbs46 pic.twitter.com/JulGrgrVsT— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) February 28, 2019
Police tell us the park where burned body was found will be CLOSED for the remainder of the day @cbs46— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) February 28, 2019
#BREAKING I’m headed to Dekalb County where maintenance workers found a burned body at an athletic complex. Stay with @cbs46 for more information— Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) February 28, 2019
