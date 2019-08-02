ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Driving in Atlanta traffic is no easy task.
“It’s usually pretty clogged up,” Driver Michael Bolger said.
Everywhere you turn, there are distractions.
“I think it is dangerous yes,” Driver Tony Takieddini said.
And here’s one we could all do without.
“Why haven’t they removed it? Is it the insurance company or DOT that doesn’t want to remove it,” Driver Kim Harley said.
“The guy that was in the car with me yesterday he thought it was there the day before, so I wondered when they’re going to get rid of it,” Driver Patrick Hallwood said.
A burned out car has been sitting on the shoulder of Interstate-85 for days, just inches from traffic.
“It seems kind of like an obstruction especially when you have so much traffic coming through,” Driver Michael Bolger said.
“Some government safety department should have cleaned it up by now,” Driver Roman Gray said.
“It is dangerous. The particles and fumes from it and everything else, but I hope you guys get it resolved,” Driver Kim Harley said.
So, CBS46 contacted Atlanta Police and they immediately sent out Futo’s Wrecker Service to remove the hazard and tow the charred remains back their lot.
“I feel good about that,” Driver Roman Gray said.
And so does every other driver who now has one less distraction on the road.
