ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Trap Tours of Atlanta has created a special edition Juneteenth tour celebrating black history and achievement.
Although the tour is mostly based in Atlanta, it starts in Cobb County. Passengers on the bus first stop at Truist Park, home of the Braves.
“Hank Aaron was one of the biggest tourist attractions in Atlanta for the Braves,” said tour guide Edward Jones.
Next, the tour stops at Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, including a visit to the civil rights icon’s boyhood home.
Not all stops on the tour are historic. Some exhibit current black achievement.
“The Swag Shop is where Killer Mike is, one of the activists, one of the prominent figures of Atlanta is. He’s very influential out here,” Jones said.
The tour next stops at Atlanta University Center, which is the epicenter of local historically black colleges and universities.
“This is the mecca for knowledge,” Jones said. “Before civil rights, a lot of black people wasn’t allowed into state universities.”
Following the AUC, the tour stopped by Slutty Vegan, a black-owned business that’s gained nationwide attention and praise.
“Food is very important in the black culture, especially good food,” said Krystal Pugh, another tour guide.
To learn more about the tour, visit www.traptoursofatlanta.com
