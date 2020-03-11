Grand Princess Cruise Ship - CNN Pic

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS46) – Two buses transporting passengers from The Grand Princess cruise ship in California bound for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta were stopped Wednesday and ordered to turn around.

The passengers were told to return to their staterooms on the ship.

Cruise ship passengers who may have been exposed to COVID-19 were headed to three military bases, including Dobbins Air Reserve Base for quarantine.

The Grand Princess Cruise Ship docked Monday in Oakland, two days after its scheduled arrival in San Francisco. Twenty-one people on the ship tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Passengers on the ship had been isolated in their rooms ever since

Thirty-five-hundred passengers and crew members were set to be evaluated upon arrival. The roughly 1,100 crew members were quarantined on board.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.

RELATED:

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.