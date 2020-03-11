OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS46) – Two buses transporting passengers from The Grand Princess cruise ship in California bound for Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta were stopped Wednesday and ordered to turn around.

The passengers were told to return to their staterooms on the ship.

Cruise ship passengers who may have been exposed to COVID-19 were headed to three military bases, including Dobbins Air Reserve Base for quarantine.

The Grand Princess Cruise Ship docked Monday in Oakland, two days after its scheduled arrival in San Francisco. Twenty-one people on the ship tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Passengers on the ship had been isolated in their rooms ever since

Thirty-five-hundred passengers and crew members were set to be evaluated upon arrival. The roughly 1,100 crew members were quarantined on board.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.

#breaking two buses taking #thegrandprincess cruise ship passengers bound for Dobbins ARB in Georgia stopped and ordered to turn back to the ship. Passengers then made to board ship again and return to their rooms. @cbs46 #coronavirus #dobbins https://t.co/kovbc7mxLZ — Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 11, 2020

