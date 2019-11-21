CLEVELAND, TN. (CBS46) -- Two Whitfield County school buses were involved in an accident on APD-40 in Cleveland, Tenn. Thursday morning.
First responders and emergency workers took nine of the 22 student passengers to local hospitals. The rest of the students were taken to hospitals with the help of Cleveland City Schools, who supplied an additional bus.
Details on the students' conditions were not released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.