DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A business fire forced the closure of a busy DeKalb County intersection but the roadway has since reopened.
The fire started around 4:45 a.m. at the business, located on the 2900 block of North Druid Hills road near the intersection with Clairmont Road.
DeKalb County Fire tells CBS46 that the business sells Christmas trees.
No word on what caused the blaze. No injuries were sustained.
The roadway reopened around 7 a.m.
