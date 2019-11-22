ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Baldwin County business owner was indicted by a Grand Jury on more than twenty charges Tuesday.
Dean Harrison Grant, 54, of Roswell was indicted on trafficking an elder person by financial exploitation, insurance fraud, theft by taking, and forgery in the first degree.
Grant was the founder and managing partner of GFG Strategic Advisors in Milledgeville, before he was arrested in early February.
During that time, he was accused of receiving $589,384.33 from his three victims to secure insurance related investments.
According to the Georgia Department of Insurance, of that total, $447,589.26 was taken from two elderly customers. The Department also said he did not obtain any insurance investments with the money he received from his customers and instead used it for personal benefit.
Weeks later, Grant was charged with seven more counts of insurance fraud and seven counts of theft by taking. At that point he was accused of taking an additional $785,000 from 3 customers, making the total value revived more than $1.3 million.
“This devious individual stole more than $1.3 million of hard-earned money from Georgians. These victims put their trust in him, and in some cases, their livelihood,” said Insurance Commissioner John F. King. “He abused that trust and left the victims out to dry. This should serve as an example to all of the people who feel they are above the law; these heinous acts will not be tolerated in this state.”
The insurance Department revoked Grant's license to sell insurance effective August 29.
