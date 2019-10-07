GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County detectives are looking for whoever shot and killed a man in his own garage Friday night. They’re looking into whether his murder is connected to his business.
Police identified the victim as Sukkee Hong, 49. He owned a DeKalb County check cashing business and survived a robbery and shooting outside of his store in 2014. Police never made an arrest in that case.
Police said Hong was shot as he was getting out of his car in his garage on Kendrix Ridge Drive in a gated community in Sugar Hill around 10 p.m. Friday. Family members found him with significant head trauma and he later died at the hospital.
“He was very nice, who would want to do that to him? I don’t know who would want to do that to him, that’s sad,” said Angela Wooden, one of his regular customers. “He was a good guy, he didn’t deserve any of that and he’s been in this community for years, for years.”
Customers showing up to his business at Panola and Fairington Roads Monday were stunned to learn the news, describing Hong as a friendly man who would go out of his way to help you. They’re especially upset knowing he made it through the 2014 shooting.
“He survived that, many people probably would have moved somewhere else but he survived that and he stayed here,” customer Johnny Palmer said. “It's sad. The only thing we can do now is just keep praying and pray that things will change.”
Investigators are looking at surveillance video and conducting interviews. They’re still trying to determine what, if anything, was stolen when Hong was shot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.