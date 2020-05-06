ATLANTA (CBS46)—An Atlanta businessman pleaded guilty to bribing a city of Atlanta official in order for the businessman to win a contract at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Hayat Choudhary, CEO of Atlanta Airport Shuttle Services, Inc., pleaded guilty to paying a $20,000 bribe to a procurement officer with the city of Atlanta.
The U.S. Attorney’s office referred to the city of Atlanta procurement officer who allegedly received the bribe as “Official-1”.
“Public corruption involving government officials is reprehensible. Our office remains committed to eliminating corruption in government at all levels, and we want to thank the city of Atlanta for its cooperation in this investigation.”
The city of Atlanta is responsible for bids and contracts at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the release stated.
In May 2017, the city of Atlanta was looking for a business to run a restaurant at the Ground Transportation Building located at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The restaurant would serve a number of taxi, limousine, and rideshare drivers who provided transportation services to passengers traveling to and from Atlanta’s airport.
The restaurant was projected to make $200,000 in annual revenue and pay rent to the city of Atlanta in the amount of $13, 000 per year, the release stated.
Choudhary’s company, Atlanta Airport Shuttle Services, Inc., submitted a bid for the contract.
“After the contract was announced, Choudhary, 58, of Lilburn, paid a $10,000 bribe to Official-1 to obtain the contract. After the first bribe payment, Official-1 instructed Choudhary that he had to pay another $10,000 to receive the contract. Choudhary paid the second $10,000 bribe. Following Choudhary’s payment of $20,000 to Official-1, the city of Atlanta awarded the contract to Choudhary’s company”, the release stated.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, “Official-1” was the Department of Procurement official responsible for overseeing the bidding process and, thus, influenced the awarding of the restaurant contract.
Officials have not announced when Choudhary will be sentenced.
In 2017, Hartsfield-Jackson made more than $500 million in revenue for the city of Atlanta, including approximately $8.8 million in fees and charges from private ground transportation companies, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
