COBB County, Ga. (CBS46)—A 19-year-old man is behind bars charged with robbing and shooting an Acworth business owner.
According to Cobb County police, officers charged Rashaad Snipes in connection to robbing and shooting Kaushik Govani, 55. The reported robbery happened on May 12th at the Bottle Shop liquor store, located in the 2500 block of Baker Road.
Police said officers arrived at the location and found Govani suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Kenneshone Hospital in critical condition.
A GoFundMe page created by Govani’s family said he “suffered three gunshot wounds which caused severe injuries to his heart, diaphragm, stomach, liver, and spleen. He is currently fighting for his life in the trauma ICU, on a ventilator, and with advanced-life treatments.”
The post noted Govani is the sole provider for a family of five.
Snipes is booked in the Cobb County Jail without bond.
