Business owners along Edgewood Avenue say violent crime is killing their business

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Business owners along Edgewood Avenue are pleading with city officials to fix the violent crime that has continually plagued the area, hurting small businesses.
“There have been 4 shootings and 2 homicides on this block over the last 30 days,” said Walter L. Jordan who owns Slush on Edgewood Ave and is a consultant with The Dogwood Restaurant Group. “What would Martin Luther King feel to see where he birthed the civil rights movement.”
Business owners along Edgewood Ave say violent crime is hurting their bottom line and driving away new businesses. The mayor's new plan to combat violent crime doesn't have them jumping for joy. Details @cbs46 #crime #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/CWV4P5q2Fn— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) July 17, 2021
Jordan said he took a chance on setting up shop on Edgewood but said other businesses are going elsewhere.
“There’s times I tell people I just opened a business on Edgewood and it’s so I don’t come on Edgewood because of the crime,” said Jordan.
This comes as the Mayor and her Anti-Violence Advisory Council announced a plan to combat violent crime in the city.
“This framework will help determine where imminent violent crime initiatives should be implemented and where they can have the most impact in reducing violent crime,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
The top three recommendations include creating a dedicated Mayor's Office of Violence Reduction, investing $70 million to fund the, and initiatives launching or expanding nine critical initiatives focused on location and individuals most impacted by violence.
Business owners along Edgewood said they aren’t jumping up and down with excitement at the announcement.
“She’s had three or four crime committees, public safety committees, and I haven’t seen any work I keep hearing what’s gonna be done but at what point, as a native Atlantan is enough enough, at what point are you going to get the job done,” said Jordan.
