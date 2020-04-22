FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Texture Salon in Buckhead has been closed since March 21st. Business came to a screeching halt as the coronavirus crisis grew.
“On a normal day we would have 14 stylists in here,” said owner Angela Ba.
On Wednesday, the shop was empty but Governor Kemp has given some non-essential businesses, like hair salons, the green light to reopen this Friday.
Ba said it's nice to have the option, but her staff is not taking any chances.
“I sent out a blast text and email to the staff and I’m like ‘hey, who’s ready to come back to work?’ Crickets.”
A lack of personal protective equipment and growing Covid-19 cases is keeping Ba from reopening - and she’s not alone with her concerns.
“We want to follow science with this and we want to make sure everyone is safe and right now the numbers are just too high,” said Toni Neal.
Neal owns Icon Hair and Wigs in East Atlanta. Her doors will also stay closed for the time being.
She knows that her decision will hurt her wallet.
“This week would have been the first week that we would have claimed unemployment, actually today we were supposed to do our filing for unemployment but now we will not be able to do that because the businesses will be open again,” she told reporter Ashley Thompson.
Some non-essential businesses are preparing to open however like Workout Anytime in Milton.
“They asked us to come in and do a special service to help them prepare for reopening,” said Steve Tucker, owner of Enviro Master Services. “It’s a very unique EPA-rated hospital grade germicidal disinfectant,” he said of the cleaning solution his crews use.
While business owners struggle with whether to reopen, customers battle whether they should patron them.
