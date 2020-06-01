ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --Workers on Peachtree Street repaired damage from weekend protests Monday and prepared for more.
The irony of vandalism linked to racial protests harming black businesses was not lost on the owners. Monday morning's work was picking shattered glass out of their merchandise.
Tony Guess wielded a power tool replacing a broken window. He choked as he tried to describe his feelings.
"It is difficult to explain, this destruction to your own community."
Near midnight Saturday, Security Guard Arthur Harden saw the vandals coming down Cortland at John Wesley Dobbs. He watched the crowd headed his way.
"They was coming from downtown. The cops was running them this way. As the cops was running them this way, they was throwing bricks."
Later, the eerie blue midnight light of police flashers revealed protesters cuffed and cornered, some identified by police as brick throwers and charged with vandalism. The cracked glass their bricks left behind echoing fresh fractures in the city's surface.
"It is really causing a lot of heart ache and frustration," Janice Welch said ruefully.
Freshly posted signs, hand-lettered, identified her friend Janice Welbourn's fashion shop as Black Owned. The hope is the signs will protect the business. Nobody is sure they will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.