ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Frustrated business owners say they're fed up with recent movie shoots cutting in to their bottom line. You’ve likely seen some of these productions when you drive through Atlanta.
Businesses are calling on city officials to help them offset potential losses.
Owners admit these film shoots are great for the city by creating jobs and money. But some business owners in downtown Atlanta say they're simply fed up with trucks taking up valuable parking spots for days on end or trucks blocking travel lanes.
They say it's cutting into their bottom line and typically, trucks carrying movie equipment can sit parked for roughly a week.
CBS46 is working to get results for these local businesses, who say they're the ones fully invested in the city. They're calling on officials to help them from losing any more business.
“I’m glad they're bringing work and creating jobs when they purchase the permit, we all have set costs. I need $1,250 a day to offset the loss I’m receiving, said David Jackson, owner of Cafe Lucia in downtown Atlanta.
CBS46 has reached out to the city. We’ve yet to hear back.
