Businesses across Georgia looking to enter medical cannabis oil industry

Dozens of Georgia businesses are looking to get into the medical cannabis oil industry. In fact they have already submitted proposals for production licenses.
Parent advocate Shannon Cloud says medical cannabis oil makes a big difference in her daughter Alaina's quality of life. "For her, the biggest improvement we see is overall cognition, when she's taking the oil, she speaks more clearly and seems to be more present," said Cloud. "We haven't seen a big improvement in seizures but still the improvement overall has been amazing."
Around 14,000 registered Georgia residents are getting closer to having cannabis oil for medical use. Nearly 70 businesses have submitted application proposals to produce oil which will have no more than 5% of THC.
"It's been almost 6 years that patients have been able to legally possess the oil in Georgia but have not had any way to physically obtain it," said Cloud. "So this is just a huge step forward that the patients will be able to get the oil here locally and will no longer have to take risks and break federal law in order to get the medicine they're allowed to have," she added.
The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission says it anticipates announcing contract awards in either the late spring or early summer with production expected to begin 6 to 8 months from that date.
"The law passed two years ago to get the license processing for these companies and so it's been very frustrating that it's taken two years to even get where we are, but that doesn't mean that we aren't excited to be making some forward progress," said Cloud.
