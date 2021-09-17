ATLANTA (CBS46) — Music Midtown means a chart-topping weekend for many businesses in Midtown.
“Starting today we’ll get more and more people come in,” said Willy Bitter, owner of Willy’s Mexicana Grill. “Saturday is off the charts and Sunday is just crazy - lines out the door!”
Bitter days after 22 years of business at this storefront on the edge of Piedmont Park, he’s counted on big festival weekends To bring in business. It’s some thing they missed out on last year.
“What would be a normal Saturday it’s usually double,” he said. “A lot of people will come to get their ride like Uber, so there will be a huge amount of people at the end of the night.”
A head of a high-traffic weekend, MARTA is expecting 8,000 additional riders. A representative tells CBS46 there will be increased patrols and K-9 officers at several MARTA stations over the weekend.
Atlanta Police Department says theft is the biggest concern ahead of the festival. While they encourage festival-goers to take public transit, they say folks who drive should be aware of their surroundings, remove valuables from their vehicle, and be sure to lock up.
Event organizers are hoping to keep people safe from COVID-19. All attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to the event.
Another concern for some attendees is the weather. Despite the rainy forecast, event organizers say the event is on, which many say is music to their ears.
“Hopefully I’ll be able to hear it from my balcony,” said Cole Duffey, who lives near the park. “It’s little things like that you didn’t appreciate before - being around a ton of people and mindlessly do it without thinking you’re around a ton of people.”
