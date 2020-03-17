ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Your health isn't the only thing at stake with the coronavirus outbreak. Local businesses are dealing with the financial impact of the virus, forcing companies to close their doors.
Punch Bowl Social has closed their doors laying off nearly 200 employees. Also, closing all 20 of their locations in different cities.
Laura Reid was a server there and had been with the company since they opened at the Battery, she was shocked when she got the news.
“They are telling restaurants and bars to shut down there’s no umbrella for us, they are going to take care of airlines and cruise lines, but we are where people go.”
Reid says, says the Government needs to step in and offer relief for the service industry.
“Now all of a sudden we are left to dry and its incredibly sad, I have been apart of this business all my life, it’s to the point, where no body is taking care of us.”
The growing coronavirus outbreak continues to impact people's daily lives, as officials order new efforts to contain it.
Several states have already decided to close down places like restaurants, bars, and movie theaters for the time being.
In Cobb County, restaurants aren't forced to close, however, people haven’t been going out this week.
Restaurants like Paces and Vine, are trying to adjust to the situation and for safety, doing only take out and delivered meals.
General Manager Michael Kunz said, they are trying to avoid shutting down and laying off their staff.
“Business right now is at a zero standstill. Right now, it isn’t about profitability, as it is about taking care of our people and taking care of the community and keeping the doors open and hopefully have businesses when this is settled." Says Kunz.
