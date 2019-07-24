DUNWOODY, Ga. (CBS46) – Four businesses were cited for selling alcohol to minors in a sting operation executed by the Dunwoody Police Department.
Police targeted a total of 13 stores. Nine stores refused to sell alcohol to minors. These are the businesses that sold to minors:
• Perimeter Bottle Shop, 4719 Ashford Dunwoody Road
• Dunwoody Beverage, 1418 Dunwoody Village Parkway
• Mini Food Mart, 6890 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
• BP, 4368 N Peachtree Road
Those who sold to minors were cited and released by officers. Dunwoody police commended the following businesses for working to protect the community and keeping youth safe and sober:
• Total Wine, 124 Perimeter Center West
• Exxon, 77 Perimeter Center East
• BP, 5418 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
• Chevron, 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road
• Chevron, 4249 Dunwoody Club Drive
• Shell, 5020 Winters Chapel Road
• Chevron, 6900 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
• Dunwoody Food Mart, 4639 N Shallowford Road
• Shell, 4479 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
