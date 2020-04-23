ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Anticipation of the state’s partial reopening tomorrow is not lost on businesses who have suffered financially.
“Tomorrow we are excitedly, proudly opening back up our salon," said Brooke McLaughlin co-owner of Taylor Brooks Hair Salon. "It’s huge when you don’t have any income coming in because the income is through hair, through retail.”
Several businesses ranging from gyms to hair salons are part of Phase 1 of Governor Brain Kemp's plan to reopen the state. While many have chosen to reopen, a large portion are choosing to remain closed.
Those choosing to open say they feel backlash from people that think it is happening too soon.
“You know a lot of sad opinions about we’ll never support your business because you’re reopening, ever again. We’re eye-balling you every second of the way,” said Brooke.
But they are also receiving support.
“I mean after all what we do is make people feel good," said Julia Butler co-owner of Taylor Brooks Hair Salon. "So we’re really excited to get people back in here and have them feeling good about themselves.”
Cobb and Gwinnett Counties say the Governor’s orders speak for themselves while DeKalb has put out a plan for the path forward.
“If as an employee you see or find a person in violation of the Governor’s executive order, you will report those violations,” said Dekalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.
The county is also asking companies to consider hazard pay.
Some online are calling for people to not support those choosing to reopen.
“I’ve actually had a couple of people email me and say 'hey we want to support you reopening we’d like to book an appointment.' They’re brand new clients,” said Brooke.
