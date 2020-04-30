WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- As the nation slowly starts moving to re-open some areas, including Georgia, the business community is reportedly pressuring the White House and Republican lawmakers to increase protection from lawsuits from customers and employees.
According to The Hill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his chamber, "won't pass a bill providing more assistance to state and local governments if it doesn't include those legal protections." This comes as both the House and the Senate return to Washington next week to work on a new bill to try to get the economy moving again.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is among the groups leading the fight on behalf of business owners. They are pushing for broad protections from legal liability that could include overriding some state laws with a federal shield. The Hill reported the National Association of Manufacturers was also pushing for expanded liability relief.
Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have pushed back saying they do not support broad shielding of businesses from legal liability claims from employees and customers. The Democratic position is supported by organized labor groups and trial lawyer organizations.
It sets up a stalemate between the House of Representatives and Senate, who is backed by the President. All of it could permanently stall any future aid to the states. According to The Hill report, the White House could issue some guidance/rules that could expand some liability protections, but not as much as Congress could.
