ATLANTA (CBS46) -- For five generations, Heritage Sleep Concepts in Floyd County has been making high quality mattresses, but they decided to do something different during the pandemic.
Dr. John Cowan is a neurosurgeon in Northwest Georgia. He reached out to the mattress maker in Rome when he realized supply was low.
“I went to Frankie and I said Frankie I said do you think you could make these masks and he just looked at me and said heck yeah Dr. Cowan. I can do that,” Cowan said. “As of today, they have the capacity to make 24 masks every minute and a half so we’re really going to be able to ramp up our number of masks to provide to the general population and to hospitals folks very quickly.
It’s a similar scenario over at International Mascot in Tucker. In addition to making Chick-fil-A cow costumes in their factory, they’ve added medical masks to their line-up.
“We actually searched the internet and found several different patterns of different masks that people were requesting and some to fit over the n95 masks, some of the traditional pleated masks and we decided to sew some in bright colored children’s fabrics, that would be more appealing to children,” International Mascot Designer Tom Sapp said.
They hope to manufacture more than 500 of them in their DeKalb County studio and then personally deliver them to those who so desperately need them.
“I think one of the great things about this is as bad as this virus is, is seeing the community come together like it has,” Sapp said.
“Let’s remember this time, let’s cherish this time for the unity that it causes amongst us and let’s let this persist after we’ve defeated Coronavirus,” Cowan said.
Dr. Cowan told CBS46 that Heritage Sleep Concepts would also be making medical gowns in the coming days.
