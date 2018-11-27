ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- A guy turned right on red at Piedmont Road. Trouble for him? It was a no turn on red, and an Atlanta police officer assigned to Zone 2 was paying attention.
The resulting traffic stop helped curb an escalating string of crime at self storage units across metro Atlanta.
Atlanta police say four people behind bars are responsible for hundreds of burglaries over the last decade, many of them in the dark at Self Storage units in Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb Counties.
The police attention led to the arrest of one man police call a career burglar, 50-year-old Randall Clifton Brown.
"Whenever he gets out of prison, you can look for your crimes to go up," says Zone 2 Major James Shaw.
Brown and three others are charged with burglary, theft, and financial fraud from lifting identities out of tax returns people stash in their rental storage units.
Shaw says his officers caught the ring using cameras, license plate recorders, and plenty of luck.
Incident reports stretching back eight years reveal some of the luck. One officer waiting at a red light on Lindbergh used the time to run license plates through a criminal records check. The stolen car he spotted helped to crack the case.
Another off duty officer saw somebody grabbing mail out of mailboxes on Beverly Road. The incidents mounted up, culminating on the Friday before Thanksgiving.
That day, police stopped a van crammed full of stolen merchandise. A motorcycle, cross bows, drones, "packed to the rim with other people's stuff," the Major recalled. "It was a good day. A very good day."
His advice to everyone with storage units is to go take a look. Lots of people lock up their stuff and leave it for long periods of time. He says many more people are likely to realize they've been burgled when they do.
