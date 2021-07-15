ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia State Troopers and Atlanta police spent several hours tracking down a man who allegedly fled a police roadblock and fired a shooting.
The incident happened late Wednesday night near Metropolitan Parkway and St. Johns Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
According to a police spokesperson, officers and troopers set up a roadblock to verify drivers’ licenses, insurance, and registration.
During the roadblock, a man reportedly jumped out of his car and ran into a nearby wooded area.
While in the woods, police said officers heard at least one shot fired, possibly from the man.
GSP activated its SWAT unit and searched the area for the suspect.
After searching for several hours, officers did not find the man.
Police said there were no injuries during the incident.
