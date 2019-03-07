Atlanta, GA (CBS46) A busy Buckhead roadway will close for about four weeks as crews clean and line a sewer main.
Howell Mill Road will be closed between Peachtree Battle Avenue and Woodley Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day as crews work to complete the project.
Work begins on March 11 and is expected to take about four weeks.
Residents in the area will still have mail delivery, trash pick-up and other services.
Commuters are advised to use an alternate route, if possible.
Northside Drive can be used as an alternate route.
