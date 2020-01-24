ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Multiple suspects are wanted by Atlanta Police following a string of car break-ins across the metro.

From Memorial Drive, Cleveland Ave, DeKalb Ave and Moreland Ave several cars at each location were unlawfully entered and had items stolen from them between the early morning hours of 4:30-5:45 on January 20.

Police say they also need assistance locating a stolen 2002 Mazda Tribute with GA tag RQY9085 that was used by the suspects to flee from each crime scene.

Anyone with information of the break-ins is asked to contact police, or anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, or by visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

A reward of up to $2,000 may be offered for information leading to arrest and indictment of the suspects.