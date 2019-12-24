CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46)—Authorities have blocked off a busy DeKalb County roadway due to severe flooding.
Chamblee-Dunwoody Road is currently blocked between American Industrial Way and New Peachtree Road.
No word on when the intersection is expected reopen.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.