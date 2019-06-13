DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A fallen tree took power lines and poles with it and has forced the closure of a busy DeKalb County roadway.
Briarcliff Road is shut down between Fisher Trail and Crestline Drive in northeast Atlanta.
It's unclear when the roadway is expected to reopen.
Over 400 Georgia Power customers are offline in the area. No word on when service is expected to be restored.
