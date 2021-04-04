Following Friday’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updates to domestic travel guidelines for fully vaccinated travelers, along with the timing of Easter, it’s one of the busiest travel seasons we have seen since the pandemic hit.
CBS46 News reached out to Delta Airlines for a statement to see how they are handling the busy peak and asked them about any reports of flight cancellations and they responded:
“Delta teams have been working through various factors, including staffing, large numbers of employee vaccinations, and pilots returning to active status. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and the majority have been rebooked for the same travel day.” Said Maria Moraitakis, Corporate Communications for Delta Air Lines.
