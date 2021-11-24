ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is expected to be the busiest, especially with air travel, which is up 80% from this time last year.
According to AAA, nearly 4.2 million travelers are expected to fly.
But amid those high predictions, some airline employees remain a bit nervous.
"Everyone's in the air, the airlines are a little understaffed, everyone is stressed," David Slotnick, an aviation expert with The Points Guy, said. "So that does lead to a scenario where tensions can run high."
Recently, there were meltdowns with some major US airlines, who are operating with fewer pilots and flight attendants, compared to pre-pandemic.
Since the beginning of the year, there have also been more incidents involving disruptive passengers.
"People are vaccinated, they're happy they're traveling again since before the pandemic," Slotnick said. "So they're letting loose, having fun and this isn't the appropriate setting to do that."
Slotnick told CBS46 that with the federal mask mandate, flight attendants confront passengers more, which sometimes results in those disruptive responses.
Flight attendant unions are pushing for the FAA to start referring those passengers to the Department of Justice and want to see a federal no-fly list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.