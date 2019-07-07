ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The long holiday weekend meant a crowded trip home Sunday for millions of people, on the roads or at the airport.
AAA estimated a record number of Americans would celebrate the July 4th holiday away from home. They say nearly 49 million people in all will travel.
Lower gas prices are credited with putting 41.4 million of us behind the wheel this weekend. That's 4.3% more than a year ago.
As of 8pm Sunday, the Georgia Department of Public Safety reported 24 deaths on the state's roads over the holiday weekend. They reminded drivers to buckle up and slow down.
Millions also bought a plane ticket to get away: AAA estimated nearly 4 million people flew over the long holiday weekend. That's up more than 5% over last year.
At Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, lines were long, but travelers told CBS46 they seemed to be moving smoothly.
