ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46)- The number of veterans pursing a law degree at UGA has increased over the last few years, and a new initiative will help with the financial burden of attending school.
The Butler Commitment is a new initiative that will guarantee financial aid to 100 percent of veterans who matriculate in the fall 2019 entering class.
“Thanks to the generous support to date, the School of Law has reached the point where every veteran currently enrolled in the entering class will receive financial aid,” School of Law Dean Peter B. “Bo” Rutledge said. “What better way to honor military women and men for their service than to provide them monetary support for their education. I am grateful to renowned trial attorney and 1977 law school alumnus Jim Butler for supporting this initiative. After serving our country, just as Jim’s father did, these men and women are seeking to build their careers. It is an honor to be able to support them in their efforts to become lawyers and to obtain justice for others.”
The law school opened the Veterans Legal Clinic in 2018 which allows veterans living in Georgia to receive legal assistance particularly with claims before the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A lead gift for the clinic was also provided by Butler in memory of his father, Lt. Cmdr. James E. Butler Sr., who was a U.S. Navy fighter pilot as well as the grandfather of James E. “Jeb” Butler III, a 2008 graduate of the law school.
"The clinic is already having a tremendous impact on the veteran community and on the law students who are learning what it means to serve a client," Rutledge said. "Thanks to Jim’s generous support, the law school will now build upon this success by guaranteeing financial aid to every veteran who accepts the school’s offer of admission and chooses to attend this fall. We call this initiative the Butler Commitment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.