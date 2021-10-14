ATLANTA (CBS46) -- If you bought turkey recently, you might want to check your fridge. Approximately 14,107 pounds of ground turkey are being recalled over concerns that they may be contaminated with extraneous materials like plastic.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Services announced Butterball, LLC is recalling the following ground turkey products:
- 2.5-lb. trays containing “farm to family BUTTERBALL all natural Ground Turkey” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/18/2021, and timestamps from 2123 through 2302 printed on the packaging.
- 3-lb. tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY” with the case code 50211271, a sell or freeze by date of 10/17/2021, and timestamps from 2314 through 2351 printed on the packaging.
The products subject to recall feature the number “EST. P-7345” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including Kroger.
The problem was discovered when FSIS and the Butterball, LLC received consumer complaints from people finding pieces of blue plastic embedded in raw ground turkey.
There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to consumption of these products.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Butterball Consumer Hotline at (800) 288-8372.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.
