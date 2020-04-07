BUTTS CO., GA (CBS46)—A Butts County sheriff’s deputy and his family are in need of support after losing all of their possessions in a hose fire.
According to a Facebook post from the Butts County sheriff’s office, SGT. Trent Anderson and his family arrived to their home fully enguffed in flames. The house is a total loss, police wrote.
SGT Anderson, his wife, and their son were not injured.
“If you can donate anything, please do. This is one of Butts County's "Essentials" who puts his life on the line every single day. He and his family need our help”, the posted stated.
Donations can be made at https://www.facebook.com/donate/210959493522438/2826039350783586/
