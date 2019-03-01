BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-The Butts County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating K-9 "Rico."
Rico went missing in the area of Keys Ferry Road and Finchersville Road.
Rico is a brindle Dutch Shepard. Last night, he escaped from his kennel in the Morning Side Subdivision.
If you have any information regarding the location of Rico, please call 770-775-8232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.